Ranji Trophy Final, LIVE SCORE: DAY FOUR

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal.

------------------------

It's been a battle of attrition between the teams so far in this absorbing contest. The pitch is slow, and has low bounce, and to cope with it, both teams have batted slowly.

Sudip Chatterjee batted for much of Day Three and yet hasn't reached his half-century; he is batting on 47 and it'll be fitting if he gets to the landmark. After all, he batted carefully, defending and leaving deliveries alone to thwart Saurashtra's bowlers on Day Three. But he did play a few strokes, some cuts and drives, whenever there was a loose delivery.

Bengal still has a long way to go to take the first-innings lead. Another 291 runs are needed to level the scores. He would be key if Bengal has to get anywhere near 425. And given that there's only one more day to go, whoever takes that lead will likely get the trophy.

STUMPS, DAY THREE In Rajkot : Bengal 134 for 3 trails Saurashtra 425 (Vasavada 106, Pujara 66, Akash Deep 4 for 98) by 291 runs.

Playing XIs: Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Sudip Gharami.

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.