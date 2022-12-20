Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 matches happening across India. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy Decmeber 20 matches Updates Toss Updates Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Elite Group B Andhra won the toss and opted to bat Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate Sikkim won the toss and opted to bat Assam vs Delhi, Elite Group B Assam won the toss and opted to bowl Rajasthan vs Kerala, Elite Group C Kerala won the toss and opted to bowl Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D Gujarat won the toss and opted to bat Vidarbha vs Tripura, Elite Group D Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bat Railways vs Punjab, Elite Group D Railways won the toss and opted to bowl Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Plate Mizoram won the toss and opted to bowl Manipur vs Bihar, Plate Bihar won the toss and opted to bat Karnataka vs Puducherry, Elite Group C Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl Jharkhand vs Goa, Elite Group C Jharkhand won the toss and opted to bat Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A Nagaland won the toss and opted to bowl Baroda vs Haryana, Elite Group A Haryana won the toss and opted to field Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A Himachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl Uttarakhand vs Odisha, Elite Group A Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to bowl Services vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C Services won the toss and opted to bat first

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: An unbeaten 146-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav has put Mumbai in a commanding position with both batsmen hitting half-centuries. In what has been a wonderful year for Surya, in terms of runs, the batsman has continued his fine show with the bat, smashing a half-century on his return to Ranji Trophy. Hyderabad needs to find a way to break the partnership and make inroads to halt the Mumbai express.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a brilliant half-century and along with Surya drives Mumbai to a position of strength as the dup forge an unbeaten 145-run stand off 160 deliveries. Kartikeya Kak provided the early breakthrough by dismissing Prithvi Shaw but Hyderabad failed to make further inroads as Surya and Jaiswal put up a show to flatten Hyderabad.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: Excellent recovery from Abhishek Reddy and SK Rasheed after the early loss of Girinath with Abhishek hitting a half-century and forging an unbeaten 88-run stand for the second wicket to keep Tamil Nadu at bay.Andhra has crossed the 100-run mark and at Lunch on Day one stands at 118/1 with a decent run-rate of 3.11 rpo.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav hits a quickfire half-century and the in-form batsman has smashed eight boundaries and a six en route to his fifty and helped Mumbai cross the 100-run mark. Striking at run-a-ball, Surya has been fantastic with Jaiswal pacing his innings in a rather slow one. Such has been Surya’s impact as Hyderabad bowlers will run for cover if they fail to break this stand that is already worth 83 off 104 balls.

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra: R Sai Kishore strikes early for Tamil Nadu as the spinner removes M Girinath to provide a breakthrough for his team. Having narrowly missed out on an outright win against Hyderabad in the opener, Tamil Nadu will look to secure a win against Andhra. Meanwhile, opener Abhishek Reddy has dropped anchor and is approaching his half-century.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai: Kartikeya Kak strikes for Hyderabad as Prithvi Shaw departs early. The attacking opener dell for a 21-ball 19 with four boundaries to his credit as Shaw fails to make an impression once again after getting a start. Yashasvi Jaiswal is accompanied by Suryakumar Yadav as the duo eye to rebuild the innings.

Preview: Karnataka should have it easy against Puducherry in its Elite Group ‘C’ Ranji Trophy match, which commences at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Karnataka enters this fixture with three points in the bag, having secured the first-innings lead against Services in its opening outing at the same venue.

Puducherry, on the other hand, suffered a 132-run defeat at the hands of Chhattisgarh. On a tough pitch at CAP Ground 2, Puducherry could not recover after getting dismissed for 37 in the first essay.

The home side does have a couple of failings it must address. The bowling attack relies heavily on pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa, who keeps batters on edge by keeping it in the right areas. The other fast bowlers - Ronit More and Vyshak Vijaykumar - were inconsistent.

At one point, it looked like the poor bowling might cost Karnataka. After making 304 in the first innings, Karnataka looked like it might lose the advantage when Services moved to 237 for six, on the back of a century from captain Rajat Paliwal.

On the batting front, Nikin Jose, B.R. Sharath and K. Gowtham got among the runs in the first innings. R. Samarth came good in the second essay, making a clean 119.

Puducherry will need a much improved show to test Karnataka. Skipper Paras Dogra, who made mountains of runs for Himachal Pradesh before moving to his new team, is the leader of the batting unit.

Wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik, who started his domestic career with Tamil Nadu, must also step up to the plate.