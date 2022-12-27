Ranji Trophy Round 3 Live Updates Day 1 Score: Hyderabad leaves Assam six down, Himachal Pradesh 49 all out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy matches happening today in different parts of the country, Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022 Toss Updates, December 27 Matches Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B Delhi 84/2 - Tamil Nadu opted to bowl first Hyderabad vs Assam, Elite Group B Assam 89/6 - Hyderabad opted to bowl Andhra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B Maharashtra 94/4 - Andhra opted to bowl Odisha vs Haryana, Elite Group A Haryana 120/4 - Odisha opted to bowl Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B Saurashtra 111/3 - Saurashtra elected to bat Goa vs Karnataka, Elite Group C Karnataka 98/0 - Karnataka elected to bat Puducherry vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C Rajasthan 44/1 - Rajasthan opted to bat Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C Chhattisgarh 102/7 - Kerala elected to bowl Nagaland vs Bengal, Elite Group A Nagaland 60/5 - Nagaland elected to bat Tripura vs Punjab, Elite Group D Toss delayed Jharkhand vs Services, Elite Group C Services 131/2 - Services elected to bat Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A Himachal 49 all out | Uttarakhand 42/0 Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D J &K 83/4 - J & K elected to bat Railways vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D Railways 96/3: Railways elected to bat Gujarat vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D Chandigarh 109/3 - Chandigarh elected to bat Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A Uttar Pradesh 87/3 - Uttar Pradesh elected to bat Sikkim vs Mizoram , Plate Mizoram 103/1 - Sikkim elected to bowl Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Bihar 44/2 - Bihar elected to bat Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Plate Arunachal Pradesh 79/4 - Manipur elected to Field

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi: Delhi is in early trouble as L Vignesh with a double blow has dented the Yash Dhull-led side. The seamer first dismissed Anuj Rawat and then removed the Delhi skipper to give Tamil Nadu an early advantage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Having lost two early wickets, opener Dhruv Shorey is joined by Jonty Sidhu as the duo aims to rebuild Delhi. Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier are steaming in with the new ball and are making the most of the bowler-friendly conditions on offer.

Hyderabad vs Assam: T Ravi Teja and Kartikeya Kak provide Hyderabad an early breakthrough as the home side strikes twice after opting to bowl first. Ravi Teja castled opener Kunal Saikia while Siddharth Sarmah was removed by Kartikeya. Good start by Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Assam: T Ravi Teja and Kartikeya Kak are bowling well in tandem as they have shared four wickets among themselves as Hyderabad is enjoying an excellent opening session after opting to bowl first. The duo has removed the Assam top-order as the onus now lies on Riyan Parag and Sibsankar Roy to remove Assam out of trouble.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi: After suffering an early setback, Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu have forged a stand to stablise Delhi and the recovery has been good so far from the home side. R Sai Kishore is introduced early in the innings and the tall spinner will look to make an impact early to provide Tamil Nadu another breakthrough.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi: After suffering an early setback, Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu have forged a stand to stabilise Delhi and the recovery has been good so far from the home side. R Sai Kishore is introduced early in the innings and the tall spinner will look to make an impact early to provide Tamil Nadu another breakthrough.

Hyderabad vs Assam: T Ravi Teja picks his third wicket to leave Assam five down and the talented Riyan Parag departs for just 10 off 19 balls and the home side is all over the visitor. Hyderabad won the toss and made most of the decision to bowl first as Ravi Teja along with Kartikeya Kak has put their team ahead. Assam’s inexperienced batting has come a cropper and by the looks of it, Hyderabad will bat on the opening day itself.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi: Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sindhu have forged an unbeaten 69-run stand as Tamil Nadu searches for a breakthrough after L Vignesh struck early twice to give the visitors a bright start. The likes of Vijay Shankar and Aswin Crist have been introduced into the attack but the Delhi batsmen have found a way to keep Tamil Nadu at bay as the sun peeks out, making the conditions little better for batting than that was when play started at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh: Jalaj Saxena has picked his fourth wicket as Kerala pins down Chhattisgarh by picking seven wickets in the first session with Vaisakh Chandran taking two wickets and Basil picking a wicket. The Sanju Samson-led side won the toss and opted to bowl first and his bowlers delivered the goods to put Kerala in commanding position.

Bengal vs Nagaland: Our correspondent Y.B. Sarangi updates that the start was delayed by an hour and half due to overnight rain and poor visibility. Nagaland won the toss and opted to bat against Bengal.

The Bengal team is being felicitated before the start of its Ranji trophy match against Nagaland at Sovima on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Y.B. Sarangi

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Gritty Assam targets first win over woeful Hyderabad

A confident Assam, fresh after taking a vital first-innings lead in a high-scoring match against Delhi, takes on a dispirited Hyderabad which suffered an innings defeat against Mumbai in the last match, in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here from Tuesday.

Even in batting, which is said to be its strength compared to the inexperienced bowling line-up, there is a lack of desired consistency and Hyderabad continues to rely heavily on captain and southpaw Tanmay Agarwal.

The team badly needs big contributions from the likes of Rohit Rayudu, Mickil Jaiswal, all-rounder T. Ravi Teja and Buddhi Rahul consistently to change the script in its Ranji campaign this season, especially after the selectors dropped seasoned opener P. Akshat Reddy after he failed in his comeback match against Mumbai last week.

The lower order doesn’t provide anything to cheer up and the onus is on the top order to rise to the occasion. The bowlers clearly struggled whenever the opposition went on the offensive, especially when the pitch offered no help at all, in the previous two games. Ironically, after two days of harsh treatment by the Mumbai batting line-up, it was the Mumbai spinners who exploited the rough marks created by the Hyderabad bowlers to wrap up the contest in three days.

But that the spinners - left-arm bowler Tanay Thyagarajan and M. Shashank - failed to make a serious impact may not instil confidence in the team unless the pitch here behaves differently.

On the other hand, Assam has batters like Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, and Swarupam Purkayastha who looked good this season with handy contributions when the team needed and they should be ready to continue the good work against Hyderabad too.

In bowling, Assam has left-arm pacers Mrinmoy Dutta, Akash Sengupta, and left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah who can test the home team’s batting.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Upbeat Karnataka takes on Goa in Elite group encounter

A confident Karnataka will strive to gain maximum points against Goa in its Ranji Trophy Elite ‘C’ group encounter which commences here on Tuesday.

Karnataka enters this fixture on the back of an innings victory over Pondicherry at Bengaluru. A dominant Karnataka wrapped up the fixture within three days at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Goa, on the other hand, has recorded draws in its last two games. At Jamshedpur a few days ago, Goa narrowly missed out on taking the first-innings lead against Jharkhand. Captain Darshan Misal and wicketkeeper-batter Eknath Kerkar scored half-centuries to get the side close to Jharkhand’s total of 386 but eventually fell 24 runs short.

Jharkhand then declared early to push for an outright win, and Goa managed to hold on for a draw.

Karnataka had little trouble dismantling Pondicherry. Pacers Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ronit More ran through the Pondicherry batting line-up, as the home team bowled out the opposition for 170 and 127.

Opener R. Samarth made a classy 137 to ensure that Karnataka only had to bat once.

The unit will hope that upstart Vishal Onat comes good. Onat has featured in two first-class games, and has scores of 33, 14 and 4. The experienced Manish Pandey is due for a big one as well. Pandey did show signs of form with a 78-ball 45 against Pondicherry.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal only got to bowl two overs in that encounter, with coach P. V. Shashikanth explaining that Shreyas will be called into action if a match drifts into the fourth day. If Karnataka make short work of Goa, it might be another light few days in the field for Shreyas.

Shashikanth stated that his side will look to keep the winning momentum going. “We don’t know what is in store for us at Goa, but we will go all out and try to get maximum points. We want to keep our momentum going through the season. The boys look good, and are high in confidence. However, we must not be complacent,” Shashikanth said.

Ranji Trophy Live Streaming Info: The Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Baroda vs UP and Odisha vs Haryana will be Live Streamed on Disney+Hotstar