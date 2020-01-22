Ranji Trophy: Goa second innings resistance denies Chandigarh six points

Goa was at its defiant best with dogged half-centuries from opener Sumiran Amonkar and Amulya Pandrekar as its Ranji Trophy Plate group clash against Chandigarh ended in a draw here on Wednesday.

Trailing by 242 runs with eight wickets in hand in its second essay, the overnight duo of Amonkar and Pandrekar showed fine resistance in a 113-run partnership.

Amonkar made a 290-ball 64, while Pandrekar got out just before tea with a 183-ball 60 as the duo virtually saw through the first two sessions to thwart Chandigarh’s bid for six points.

In the final session, skipper Amit Verma (9) and Amonkar got out for the addition of just seven runs but Snehal Kauthankar (30 not out) and Suyash Prabhudessai (seven from 60 balls) put up another dogged resistance as Chandigarh had to settle for three points on the basis of its first innings lead.

With one-point from the match, Goa slipped to second place, three points behind Puducherry. Chandigarh remained in third place with 26 points from six matches.

In another match at Sovima, Rongsen Jonathan slammed 200 not out as Nagaland escaped with a draw against Bihar who settled for three points by virtue of its first innings lead.