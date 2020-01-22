Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Goa second innings resistance denies Chandigarh six points Trailing by 242 runs in its second innings, the overnight duo of Sumiran Amonkar and Amulya Pandrekar showed fine resistance in a 113-run partnership to salvage a draw for Goa. PTI Povorim (Goa) 22 January, 2020 21:31 IST Representative image: A defiant partnership between Sumiran Amonkar and Amulya Pandrekar helped Goa salvage a point against Chandigarh. - Brian Jackson PTI Povorim (Goa) 22 January, 2020 21:31 IST Goa was at its defiant best with dogged half-centuries from opener Sumiran Amonkar and Amulya Pandrekar as its Ranji Trophy Plate group clash against Chandigarh ended in a draw here on Wednesday.Trailing by 242 runs with eight wickets in hand in its second essay, the overnight duo of Amonkar and Pandrekar showed fine resistance in a 113-run partnership.Amonkar made a 290-ball 64, while Pandrekar got out just before tea with a 183-ball 60 as the duo virtually saw through the first two sessions to thwart Chandigarh’s bid for six points.RANJI TROPHY ROUND 6 DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTSIn the final session, skipper Amit Verma (9) and Amonkar got out for the addition of just seven runs but Snehal Kauthankar (30 not out) and Suyash Prabhudessai (seven from 60 balls) put up another dogged resistance as Chandigarh had to settle for three points on the basis of its first innings lead.With one-point from the match, Goa slipped to second place, three points behind Puducherry. Chandigarh remained in third place with 26 points from six matches.In another match at Sovima, Rongsen Jonathan slammed 200 not out as Nagaland escaped with a draw against Bihar who settled for three points by virtue of its first innings lead.Brief scoresAt Povorim: Goa 251 and 253/6 from 118 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 64, Amulya Pandrekar 60, Smit Patel 40) vs Chandigarh 580/7 declared. Match drawn. Points: Chandigarh 3, Goa 1.At Sovima: Nagaland 166 and 444/4 from 91.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 200 not out, Shrikant Mundhe 94) vs Bihar 509/7 declared. Match drawn. Points: Bihar 3, Nagaland 1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.