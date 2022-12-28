Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy matches happening today in different parts of the country, Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Latest Updates Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B Delhi 303 all out, Tamil Nadu 135/2 Hyderabad vs Assam, Elite Group B Assam 205 & 9/1, Hyderabad 208 all out Andhra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B Maharashtra 200 all out, Andhra 168/7 Odisha vs Haryana, Elite Group A Haryana 338, Odisha 79/0 Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B Saurashtra 1289 all out, Mumbai 159/4 Goa vs Karnataka, Elite Group C Karnataka 441/5 Puducherry vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C Rajasthan 335, Puducherry 95/7 Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C Chhattisgarh 149 all out, Kerala 209/3 Nagaland vs Bengal, Elite Group A Nagaland 166 all out, Bengal 170/1 Tripura vs Punjab, Elite Group D Punjab 110/3 Jharkhand vs Services, Elite Group C Services 367 all out, Jharkhand 61/0 Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A Himachal 49 & 94/1 | Uttarakhand 336 Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D J &K 191 all out | Vidarbha 168/6 Railways vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D Railways 274 all out, Madhya Pradesh 92/2 Gujarat vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D Chandigarh 304, Gujarat 35/0 Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A Uttar Pradesh 258 all out, Baroda 63/3 Sikkim vs Mizoram , Plate Mizoram 263, Sikkim 123/7 Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Bihar 264 & 8/0, Meghalaya 167 all out Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Plate Arunachal Pradesh 233 all out, Manipur 139/5

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Baba Aparajith and Indrajith have forged an unbeaten 59-run stand off 101 deliveries and the duo has kept the Delhi attack at bay to enter the Tea break at 135/2. While Aparajith is batting unbeaten on 36 off 70 deliveries, skipper Indrajith is batting on 37 off 54 balls. N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharshan have been providing great starts for Tamil Nadu but the in-form openers back in the hut, it will be a test of character for the Tamil Nadu middle-order batsmen.

Hyderabad vs Assam: That’s a shambolic batting display from the Tanmay Agarwal-led Hyderabad as Assam bowls out the home side for 208 and takes a slender lead. In reply to Assam’s 205, Rohit Rayudu was the top scorer with a 169-ball 60 as Riyan Parag led the charge for Assam with the ball scalping a four-wicket haul with Mukhtar Hussain taking three wickets.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Pranshu Vijayran provides the breakthrough for Delhi and he gets the prized scalp of N Jagadeesan who falls for a 46-ball 34 and that’s an important wicket for Delhi as it has stalled the momentum. A wicket just before the Tea break will lift the spirits as Pranshu, who scored a fifty earlier, has broken the 37-run stand that was forged between Aparajith and Jagadeesan. Skipper Baba Indrajith joins brother Aparajith.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith have brought the 50 up for Tamil Nadu and the duo has stabilised the innings after the fall of Sudarshan before Lunch. The wicket is good for batting and with an in form Jagadeesan, Delhi will chase leather if they fail to break this stand. Aparajith is also looking good as he exhibited a gorgeous cover drive as the ball raced away to the fence.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: N Sai Sudharshan falls at the stroke of lunch as Kuldip Yadav strikes for Delhi. The Tamil Nadu opener was playing well, exhibiting some glorious shots to give his team a sedate start along with N Jagadeesan. Sudharsan played an exquisite cover drive off Kuldip but the bowler came back strongly to induce an outside edge as Anuj Rawat took an excellent catch behind the stumps.

Hyderabad vs Assam: Poor batting from Hyderabad the home side starting at an overnight score of 107/3 is now struggling at 145/7 and the Assam bowlers have done extremely well to dent the home side. Riyan Parag does magic with the ball as he picks three wickets to give Assam an edge in the opening session.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier shared eight wickets among themselves as Tamil Nadu bowled out Delhi for 303 with Ashwin Crist taking two wickets. Pranshu Vijayran hit a brilliant half-century and forged a quickfire 57-run stand along with Harshit Rana to help Delhi cross the 300-run mark. The visitors will be happy with their bowling show as on a good batting surface an in-form Tamil Nadu batting unit will look to bat once and big.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Pranshu Vijayran hits a brilliant counter-attacking half-century and that’s gold dust in such a situation as he is motoring along with the tail to take Delhi towards the 300-run mark. Prashu is batting unbeaten on 70 with five boundaries and three sixes and has forged a half-century stand with Harshit Rana for the ninth wicket. Tamil Nadu needs to break this stand and wrap up Delhi’s innings as Aswin Crist comes into the attack.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Sandeep Warrier and L Vignesh have struck early to leave Delhi eight down. Warrier was the first to make the breakthrough by dismissing Lalit Yadav who departed for a 95-ball 40 and then Vignesh removed Vikas Mishra on yet cold morning as some players of the Tamil Nadu outfit are in the field sporting skull caps. Although the sun is out shining bright and providing much-needed warmth to the players.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Lalit Yadav and Pranshu Vijayran have resumed their responsibility of taking Delhi to a safe position after squandering an advantage on the opening day. Tamil Nadu will look to make further inroads and restrict the home side to as little as possible.

Hyderabad vs Assam: Rohit Rayudu and Buddhi Rahul have got a job in their hands as the home side lost three wickets including that of skipper Tanmay Agarwal in reply to Assam’s first innings total of 205. Rohit has got a start and needs to convert it into a big one.

Day 1 Report: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Kak, Ravi Teja shine as Hyderabad tames Assam

In bowler-friendly conditions, Hyderabad pacers Karthikeya Kak and T. Ravi Teja put up an impressive show to justify their captain Tanmay Agarwal’s decision to put Assam in, as the latter was bowled out for 205 on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

In reply, the home team was 78 for three at close of play.

Ravi Teja struck the first blow, cleaning up opener and captain Kunal Saikia in the third over, then Kak forced Siddharth Sarmah to snick a slip fielder in the sixth over. Soon, Kak removed Rahul Hazarika to a smart catch at first slip as the batter edged one which moved late and away from him.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with Ravi Teja (four for 53) and Kak (three for 43) clearly enjoying on a pitch which had a tinge of grass on it.

But, there was one batter who stood out from the rest today. It was the gritty No. 8 Sarupam Purkayastha (83, 88b, 11x4, 3x6) who rescued the team from 85 for six at one stage..

Only when he was left with the last man at the other end, did Sarupam revel in his ability to play big strokes.

He stepped out to loft Kak for a straight six, hit left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who was disappointing again today, for a huge six over long-on and soon slashed Ravi Teja over point besides playing the upper cut with ease.

But for his innings, Assam had nothing much to rave about.

Hyderabad fielded three debutants – off-spinner Bhagath Varma, who bowled Akash Sengupta, Samhith Reddy and Bhavesh Seth.

In reply, the home team suffered early setbacks with Tanmay Agarwal flicking pacer Akash Sengupta to short-leg fielder, Samhith surprised by the extra bounce from pacer Mukhtar only to see Akash Sengupta pull off a diving catch behind the bowler, who also saw later Mickil Jaiswal play on to the stumps.

Ranji Trophy Live Streaming Info: The Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Baroda vs UP and Odisha vs Haryana will be Live Streamed on Disney+Hotstar