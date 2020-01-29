Ranji Trophy Live score: Faiz Fazal falls as Gujarat asserts control against Vidarbha

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 seventh round of fixtures.

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: An update from our reporter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, V. V. Subrahmanyam: Hyderabad opener Akshath Reddy hooks left-armer Anikat Choudhary for a six to reach his first fifty this season, Hyderabad 129 for eight

Gujarat v Vidarbha in Surat: Defending champion Vidarbha has managed 20 runs for the loss of two wickets this morning. Captain Faiz Fazal and Akshay Wakhare are the batsmen dismissed with Roosh Kalaria and Chintan Gaja taking those wickets respectively.

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is 116 for eight in its second innings, holding an overall lead of 152 runs. Opening batsman Akshath Reddy is batting on 47, with Saaketh the new batsman.

Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh in Indore: After taking a 14-run first-innings lead, MP has moved to 122 for three in its second innings for an overall lead of 136. Captain Naman Ojha is batting on 28 with Yash Dubey on 13, the partnership having added 39 runs so far.

Himachal v Mumbai in Dharamsala: An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the HPCA Stadium: The umpires have set an inspection for 11am but with the shape the outfield is in, doesn't look promising. The Mumbai camp in fact hasn't yet started to the stadium from their hotel in the hills.

Himachal v Mumbai in Dharamsala: Start of the third day's play has been delayed due to a wet outfield. An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the HPCA Stadium: Morning from Dharamshala. We have been greeted with bright sunshine but a hailstorm overnight - and snowfall bot very far - means Day 3 is all about waiting and hoping for the ground staff to pull off a miracle.

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: An update from our reporter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, V. V. Subrahmanyam: Hyderabad loses Chama Milind. Ducks expecting a bouncer off Aniket Choudhary, but ends up fending off awkwardly into short leg's hands. Hyderabad 103 for seven

Railways v Karnataka in Delhi: An update from our reporter Uthra Ganesan: It's finally sunny in Delhi and Railways-Karnataka is likely to begin around 11 am.

Bengal v Delhi at Eden Gardens: Rain has delayed the start of the third day's play.

Baroda v Saurashtra in Vadodara: It is evenly poised going into day three: Saurashtra needs 177 runs to win, while Baroda needs to take eight wickets.