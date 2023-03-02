IND v AUS: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes India’s third-highest wicket-taker

Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed former captain Kapil Dev to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium against Australia in Indore on Thursday.

Ashwin trapped Alex Carey in front of the wickets for lbw to get his 688th scalp in 347th innings to topple Kapil who had 687 wickets in 448 innings for India.

Ashwin has 466 wickets in 171 innings, averaging 23.93 in the longest format. He has 151 One-Day International scalps and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

Anil Kumble tops the chart with 953 wickets in 499 innings across formats, while Harbhajan Singh sits second with 707 wickets in 442 innings.

Most wickets for India across formats (innings):