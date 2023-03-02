Cricket

IND v AUS: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes India’s third-highest wicket-taker

IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed former captain Kapil Dev to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket during the second day of the third Test against Australia in Indore on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
02 March, 2023 11:09 IST
02 March, 2023 11:09 IST
Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, who took two wickets, in action during the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, who took two wickets, in action during the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed former captain Kapil Dev to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket during the second day of the third Test against Australia in Indore on Thursday.

Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed former captain Kapil Dev to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium against Australia in Indore on Thursday.

FOLLOW LIVE: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, 2nd-day updates

Ashwin trapped Alex Carey in front of the wickets for lbw to get his 688th scalp in 347th innings to topple Kapil who had 687 wickets in 448 innings for India.

Ashwin has 466 wickets in 171 innings, averaging 23.93 in the longest format. He has 151 One-Day International scalps and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

Anil Kumble tops the chart with 953 wickets in 499 innings across formats, while Harbhajan Singh sits second with 707 wickets in 442 innings.

Most wickets for India across formats (innings):

  1. 953 (499) - Anil Kumble
  2. 707 (442) - Harbhajan Singh
  3. 688* (347) - Ravichandran Ashwin
  4. 687 (448) - Kapil Dev
  5. 597 (373) - Zaheer Khan

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us