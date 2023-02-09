Cricket

IND vs AUS: Jadeja records five-wicket haul in Test comeback; dismisses Smith, Labuschagne

IND vs AUS: Jadeja scalped the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before recording a five-wicket haul against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
09 February, 2023 12:34 IST
Jadeja and India skipper Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Labuschagne.

Jadeja and India skipper Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Labuschagne.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja bagged a five-wicket haul against Australia in his comeback match during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur on Thursday.

Jadeja, who came on to bowl his 11th over, scalped the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw off consecutive deliveries to leave Australia reeling at 84-4.

Jadeja went on to pile further misery on Australia as he dismissed Steve Smith for 37. He later added the wicket of debutant Todd Murphy before Tea.

Jadeja claimed his fifth wicket - his 11th Test five-for - when he trapped Peter Hanscomb leg before on 31 as the batter missed a sweep shot.

The 34-year-old Jadeja had suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup last year and missed the ICC T20 World Cup as he underwent surgery, which kept him out of the game for five months.

Jadeja was drafted into the Saurashtra team in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in January to test his fitness ahead of this series, where he bagged a staggering seven for 53 runs in the second innings.

