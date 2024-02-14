MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin nears historic milestone as Jadeja backs his spin partner to reach 500 Test wickets in Rajkot

It will thus be fitting to witness that Ashwin – who was left agonisingly close to crossing the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket in Visakhapatnam – is set to make history with Jadeja at home and possibly bowling from the other end.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 17:50 IST , RAJKOT - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the press conference ahead of the third Test against England.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the press conference ahead of the third Test against England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the press conference ahead of the third Test against England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

For over a decade, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been two sides of India’s spin coin that have tossed a majority of the opposition batting line-ups around, especially while playing at home. It will thus be fitting to witness that Ashwin – who was left agonisingly close to crossing the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket in Visakhapatnam – is set to make history with Jadeja at home and possibly bowling from the other end.

“He will definitely complete his 500 wickets on this ground. I am very excited because I have been playing with him for 12-13 years and to achieve this milestone of completing 500 Test wickets is really huge,” Jadeja said here on Wednesday ahead of India’s third Test against England.

“Honestly, I thought he would complete it in the first Test but it’s okay, whatever is written in destiny… he will complete his 500 wickets in Rajkot, in my hometown,” he said.

With Jadeja having been ruled out of the second Test due to a hamstring strain that he picked while attempting a run in the series-opener, Ashwin added three wickets in the second Test in Visakhapatnam to remain on the cusp of joining former captain Anil Kumble in India’s 500-wicket club.

While Jadeja confirmed he was fit and available for the game, he admitted that he will have to look after his body in order to avoid frequent breakdowns that have been a feature in his sojourn over the last couple of years.

ALSO READ | J&K’s Abid weaves magic to disarm Pondicherry in Ranji Trophy clash

Besides Ashwin’s milestone, India is set to field an extremely inexperienced middle-order. To add to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (six Tests) and middle-order bat Rajat Patidar (1 Test), India is likely to hand debuts to Sarfaraz Khan at No. 5 and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Jadeja stressed that years of ploughing in at the domestic circuit would not make the newcomers nervous on the big stage.

“All these new boys are coming into the side after playing a lot of First Class cricket. These are seasoned players, they know how to play long innings and have an idea of how it goes in Test cricket,” Jadeja said.

“If they are making Test debut in Australia or South Africa, the player also lacks confidence whether they will be able to perform or not. It (India) is an ideal place for them since they have played on such wickets a lot and they have the idea of how the pitch would behave.”

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin /

Ravindra Jadeja /

India vs England /

Anil Kumble /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Rajat Patidar /

Dhruv Jurel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin nears historic milestone as Jadeja backs his spin partner to reach 500 Test wickets in Rajkot
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Tokyo marathon winner Chepchirchir banned eight years for doping
    AFP
  3. Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes quickest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Dutch football star Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison due to his complicity in cocaine smuggling
    AP
  5. Sakshi, Bajrang accuse WFI of using devious means to get suspension lifted, threaten fresh protest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin nears historic milestone as Jadeja backs his spin partner to reach 500 Test wickets in Rajkot
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: In-transition India looks to keep ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ England at bay
    Ayan Acharya
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Nabi dethrones Shakib to become No. 1 all-rounder
    Team Sportstar
  4. England announces playing XI for third Test vs India: Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir
    AFP
  5. NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa bowls out New Zealand for 211, leads by 31
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin nears historic milestone as Jadeja backs his spin partner to reach 500 Test wickets in Rajkot
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Tokyo marathon winner Chepchirchir banned eight years for doping
    AFP
  3. Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes quickest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Dutch football star Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison due to his complicity in cocaine smuggling
    AP
  5. Sakshi, Bajrang accuse WFI of using devious means to get suspension lifted, threaten fresh protest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment