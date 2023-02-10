IND vs AUS: Jadeja scores fifty, picks fifer for fifth time in a Test; breaks Kapil Dev’s record

Ravindra Jadeja created history on Friday by becoming the only Indian to get a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same match on five occasions.

Jadeja dented Australia’s middle order as he picked up five wickets for 47 runs and also scored a 114-ball half century on day two.

With this, Jadeja (5) broke Kapil Dev’s (4) record of scoring a fifty and picking a fifer in the same match.

On day one after Australia opted to bat first, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj teamed up to dismiss openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja early.

Just when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were looking to stabilise the Australian innings with an 82-run stand, Jadeja prised out the wickets of Labuschagne (49) and Matt Renshaw off consecutive deliveries.

Jadeja further went on to pick the wickets of Steve Smith (37) and Todd Murphy (0). He claimed his fifth wicket - his 11th Test five-for - when he trapped Peter Handscomb leg before on 31 as the batter missed a sweep shot as Australia was bundled out for 177.

The 34-year-old Jadeja had suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup last year and missed the ICC T20 World Cup as he underwent surgery, which kept him out of the game for five months.

Jadeja was drafted into the Saurashtra team in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in January to test his fitness ahead of this series, where he bagged a staggering seven for 53 runs in the second innings.