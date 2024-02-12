IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue

England leggie Rehan Ahmed was stopped from exiting the Hirasar airport – on the outskirts of the Kathiawari city – due to lack of multi-entry visa upon England’s arrival here on Monday.

England’s squad spent the weeklong break in Abu Dhabi before arriving here. It was noticed that Ahmed had a single-entry visa so the England squad waited at the airport in the afternoon before the formalities were completed.

It is understood that with the help of local authorities, Ahmed was granted a two-day visa at the earliest and the remaining paperwork will be completed well in time before the scheduled start of the match.

Ahmed will be crucial to England’s plans with Jack Leach, supposed to be the leader of the spin attack, having been ruled out of the remainder of the series. After sustaining a knee injury in Hyderabad, Leach missed the Visakhapatnam Test and has headed back home. The England camp has not named a replacement for Leach.