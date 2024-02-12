MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement

Rahul was ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam after complaining of a right quadriceps pain but was included in the squad for the final three matches on subject to fitness.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 19:30 IST , RAJKOT - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s KL Rahul in action during first Test against England in Hyderabad.
India’s KL Rahul in action during first Test against England in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul in action during first Test against England in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri / The Hindu

Senior India batter KL Rahul was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against England after failing to fully recover from his quadriceps strain that forced him to miss the second match in Visakhapatnam.

It is understood that Devdutt Padikkal, the Karnataka left-hander who is enjoying a great first class season, will replace Rahul in the squad.

“KL Rahul hasn’t yet reported in Rajkot. Ravindra Jadeja, the local boy has linked up with the team. It was always a case of subject to fitness and BCCI medical team is still not confident that he is match fit,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The selectors had earlier named both Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad subject to clearance from the BCCI’s medical team.

In his most recent Ranji Trophy match, the 23-year-old Padikkal scored 151 with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching his knock from the stands.

Padikkal has been in excellent form this season. Having started with a 193 against Punjab in the opening game, he struck 103 against Goa. Besides his exploits in Ranji, Padikkal also scored 105, 65 and 21 in his three innings for India A in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

As far as Rahul is concerned, the 31-year-old batter’s extended break raises a serious question about whether the senior India players and the BCCI’s medical team are giving proper picture about the injury status of certain players.

“If the BCCI’s medical team knew in first place that Rahul’s quad injury is as serious as it looks, why in the first place was he kept in provisional squad. And why is the player sending wrong signals by posting videos of his batting on Instagram stories,” a senior BCCI official asked.

Another senior player, who was recently told that he would be dropped for his poor form, pulled out on pretext of multiple injuries, something that the board hasn’t even mentioned.

The case of Ishan Kishan is even more curious as he hasn’t even spoken to his home state unit on whether he would play a Ranji Trophy match or not.

With Rahul ruled out of the third Test and possibly fourth, the doors could open for Sarfaraz Khan in the middle-order now that Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped. However, there will be more selection conundrum if Jadeja takes his rightful place in the XI.

Axar Patel has batted well in the two Tests so far and Kuldeep Yadav was the second best Indian bowler in Visakhapatnam after Jasprit Bumrah.

As far as the keeper’s slot is concerned, time is running out for KS Bharath with Dhruv Jurel breathing down his neck, but the former could still get one last chance in Rajkot.

Related stories

Related Topics

KL Rahul /

India /

England /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Axar Patel /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP Yoddhas 3-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Narwal less Yoddhas eyes redemption vs Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 PFC, Rahul KP’s shot off-target, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP provides monetary support for conduct of Challengers in India
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Thampi’s late burst against Bengal gives Kerala first win of the season
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement
    PTI
  4. Steely wrists and a golden heart: Celebrating Gundappa Vishwanath’s 75th birthday
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. I’m sure there will be a couple of players who will play for India, U-19 head coach Kanitkar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP Yoddhas 3-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Narwal less Yoddhas eyes redemption vs Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 PFC, Rahul KP’s shot off-target, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP provides monetary support for conduct of Challengers in India
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment