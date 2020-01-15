Rishabh Pant stable after suffering concussion in Mumbai

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been declared stable and his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol.

"After getting hit on his helmet while batting in the 1st ODI, Rishabh got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist. He is stable and all his scan reports are clear," a BCCI statement said.

"He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol. He is ruled out of the 2nd ODI," the statement added.

Pant, who suffered a concussion at the time of his dismissal in the first ODI in Mumbai, couldn’t take the field for Australia’s chase.

“Pant is under observation at the moment. His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly,” a team spokesperson had said at the time. The 22-year-old was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 44th over of India’s innings, which also resulted in his wicket.

The injury forced K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps when India came out to field. Pant had scored 28 off 33 balls as India tried to recover from a middle-order meltdown. India had been 134 for 1 in the 28th over but was reduced to 164 for 5 before setting a target of 256. Australia achieved the total with 10 wickets and more than 12 overs to spare.