Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career

India captain Virat Kohli rates his maiden national team call-up in 2008 as the biggest moment of his career. The India U-19 team, led by Kohli, had just won the World Cup but graduating to the senior side still looked like a distant dream.

”For me, the moment that will always be very dear to me is the day I got selected in the Indian team. I was at home with my mother, watching the news. I was getting no information from anywhere and as my name flashed I had no idea what to do,” Kohli said on the sidelines of Audi Q8 launch event.

READ| Telling India fans not to boo Smith during World Cup was right, says Kohli

“I went berserk. I didn’t know whether to sit, stand, run or jump... I think that is one moment that I would multiply eight times any day and replay,” he said.

Kohli, who has more than 11,000 ODI runs, says playing for India has always been the real deal. “When you are playing for the national team, tournaments or series become achievements, they become accomplishments. But something that you work hard for, as an eight-year-old starting to play cricket, is representing your country — that is a feeling you can’t replicate,” he said.

“The starting point stands out for me because it gives you clarity, vision and motivation. It also keeps me grounded and reminds me where I’m from,” the captain added.