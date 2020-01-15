Rohit named ICC ODI Player of the Year, Kohli bags Spirit of Cricket award

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named 2019's ICC ‘ODI Cricketer of the Year’ for his incredible run of form in the format throughout the year.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, won the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for stopping fans from booing Australia’s Steve Smith during his side's World Cup match at the Oval, the ICC said in a statement.

England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes claimed the ‘Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy’ for Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old Rohit had a memorable 2019 when he scored 10 hundreds across formats, including five in the World Cup.