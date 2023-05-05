Rishabh Pant posts video of walking without crutches

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s post-surgery recovery following a car crash appeared to be moving in the right path as he is now able to walk without crutches.

Pant, who went under the knife after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash in December last, on Friday posted a video of him walking without crutches on his social media handle.

In the video, the 25-year-old Pant was seen throwing his crutches away and walking without any support at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!,” Pant wrote, along with the video post.

Pant captained IPL side Delhi Capitals in the 2021 and 2022 editions before he was forced to miss the ongoing edition following the car accident.