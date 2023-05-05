Cricket

Rishabh Pant posts video of walking without crutches

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s post-surgery recovery following a car crash appeared to be moving in the right path as he is now able to walk without crutches.

PTI
05 May, 2023 20:45 IST
05 May, 2023 20:45 IST
File Photo of Rishabh Pant.

File Photo of Rishabh Pant. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s post-surgery recovery following a car crash appeared to be moving in the right path as he is now able to walk without crutches.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s post-surgery recovery following a car crash appeared to be moving in the right path as he is now able to walk without crutches.

Pant, who went under the knife after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash in December last, on Friday posted a video of him walking without crutches on his social media handle.

In the video, the 25-year-old Pant was seen throwing his crutches away and walking without any support at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!,” Pant wrote, along with the video post.

Pant captained IPL side Delhi Capitals in the 2021 and 2022 editions before he was forced to miss the ongoing edition following the car accident.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

PBKS vs LSG in pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us