SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag becomes first player to score six consecutive fifties in T20 cricket

Riyan Parag scored a 33-ball-57 not out for Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match against Kerala to become the first player to score six consecutive fifties in the history of T20 cricket.
In seven matches in SMAT 2023 so far, he has amassed 440 runs in seven matches so far, with an average of 62.86 and led his side to a well-fought two-wicket win against Kerala, which was yet to lose a match in the tournament.
Coming into bat at 48/3, Parag steadied the chase and shifted gears towards the end, hitting four sixes as Assam cruised to a win with three balls left, at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Friday.
Parag’s scores in the SMAT 2023 so far:
|Batting figures
|Bowling figures
|Opponent
|61(34)
|2/25(4)
|Bihar
|76*(37)
|3/6(4)
|Services
|53*(29)
|1/17(4)
|Sikkim
|76(39)
|1/37(4)
|Chandigarh
|72(37)
|1/35(3)
|Himachal
|57*(33)
|1/17(4)
|Kerala
Previously, with his 37-ball-72, he had gone level with Virendra Sehwag, Devon Conway, Hamilton Masakadza, Kamran Akmal, Jos Buttler, David Warner and Wayne Madsen to have scored five half-centuries in consecutive innings.
And his match-winning inning against Kerala registered his name in history books.
