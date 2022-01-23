Rizwan named ICC T20 cricketer of the year

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was on Sunday named ICC Men’s T20 Player of the Year after a prolific 2021.

The opener scored 1,326 runs in 29 matches in the shortest format of the game, at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

ALSO READ - Australia climbs to No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings after Ashes win

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was solid behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan’s run to the semifinal in the T20 World Cup in 2021. Rizwan ended up as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Rizwan also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year. In his last T20 innings of 2021, he scored 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues to be in good form.