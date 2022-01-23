Cricket Cricket Rizwan named ICC T20 cricketer of the year Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was prolific with the bat in 2021 and on Sunday was named the ICC T20 cricketer of the year. PTI Dubai 23 January, 2022 14:24 IST Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,321 runs in 2021 and was Pakistan’s highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. - AP PTI Dubai 23 January, 2022 14:24 IST Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was on Sunday named ICC Men’s T20 Player of the Year after a prolific 2021.The opener scored 1,326 runs in 29 matches in the shortest format of the game, at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.ALSO READ - Australia climbs to No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings after Ashes winApart from his exploits with the bat, he was solid behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan’s run to the semifinal in the T20 World Cup in 2021. Rizwan ended up as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.Rizwan also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year. In his last T20 innings of 2021, he scored 87 against West Indies in Karachi.With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues to be in good form. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :