Kulasekara's five-for helps Sri Lanka Legends enter final, to meet India

Sri Lanka Legends set up a final with India Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 after Tillakaratne Dilshan's outfit defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by eight wickets here on Friday.

Sri Lankans romped home to a comfortable win chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare.

Riding No.4 batsman Chinthaka Jayasinghe's 47 not out (25b, 8x4, 1x6) and southpaw Upul Tharanga's unbeaten 39 (44b, 5x4), Sri Lanka finished at 129/2 in 17.2 overs. Captain Dilshan scored 18 and Sanath Jayasuriya, too, got as many runs.

Earlier, Dilshan won the toss and elected to field and the Lankans bowled out South Africans for a paltry 125.

Seamer Nuwan Kulasekara was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankans as he returned figures of 5/25.

For South Africa, opener Morne van Wyk starred with a half-century from 57 balls, including eight boundaries.