Cricket Kulasekara's five-for helps Sri Lanka Legends enter final, to meet India After restricting the South Africa Legends to a meagre 125 runs, the Sri Lanka legends easily chased down the target with 16 balls to spare. PTI RAIPUR 20 March, 2021 09:04 IST Nuwan Kulasekara was the star of the show bagging five wickets for 25 runs. (FILE PHOTO) - AP Sri Lanka Legends set up a final with India Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 after Tillakaratne Dilshan's outfit defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by eight wickets here on Friday.Sri Lankans romped home to a comfortable win chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare.Riding No.4 batsman Chinthaka Jayasinghe's 47 not out (25b, 8x4, 1x6) and southpaw Upul Tharanga's unbeaten 39 (44b, 5x4), Sri Lanka finished at 129/2 in 17.2 overs. Captain Dilshan scored 18 and Sanath Jayasuriya, too, got as many runs.READ | Babar Azam on sexual harassment allegation: I am used to hurdles in lifeEarlier, Dilshan won the toss and elected to field and the Lankans bowled out South Africans for a paltry 125.Seamer Nuwan Kulasekara was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankans as he returned figures of 5/25.For South Africa, opener Morne van Wyk starred with a half-century from 57 balls, including eight boundaries.Brief scores:South Africa 125 all out (Morne van Wyk 23, Alviro Petersen 27; Nuwan Kulasekara 5/25) lost to Sri Lanka129/2 (Upul Tharanga 39, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 47) by 8 wickets.