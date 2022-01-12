Rohit, Kohli remain in top 10 of ICC Test rankings

India opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli continue remain in the fifth and ninth positions, respectively, in the ICC Test rankings issued on Wednesday.

Marnus Labuschangne of Australia is the No. 1 batter in Tests, with 924 points, while England captain Joe Root (881) and Steve Smith (871) are in the second and third spots, respectively. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (862) is fourth position. Mayank Agarwal has dropped a rung and is the next best-placed Indian, in the 13th spot.

Among Indian bowlers, off-spinner R. Ashwin has managed to hold on to his second spot with 861 rating points.

No other Indian features in the top-10 rankings of the Test bowlers list. The Test bowlers rankings is being headed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins, followed by Ashwin and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who has moved up six places.

Ashwin also held on to his second spot in the Test all-rounders rankings. West Indies' Jason Holder is the No. 1 all-rounder.

After twin hundreds in the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, Usman Khawaja has rocketed back into the Test batting ranking fray, re-entering at 26th place.