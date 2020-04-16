Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma becomes CricKingdom's brand ambassador Apart from Rohit Sharma, the Dubai-based coaching academy has notable names like Pradeep Ingale, Parag Madkaikar, Subhash Ranjane and Prathamesh Salunkhe. PTI Dubai 16 April, 2020 11:26 IST Rohit Sharma has been named as brand ambassador of CricKingdom. - Vijay Soneji PTI Dubai 16 April, 2020 11:26 IST India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become brand ambassador of ‘CricKingdom’, a cricket academy based in Dubai which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides.CricKingdom’s online platform “will connect student, coaches, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem’. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma natural leaders, says Corey Anderson It will help in booking of coaches, ground/nets along with management of academies.“CricKingdom seeks to merge the time-tested theories that has produced legends in the game along with modern scientific training methodologies,” Rohit was quoted as saying in the press release.“The vision is far-sighted and it seeks to make every aspect professional and structured,” said Rohit, who is also being proposed to be a Director.Statistics of watching Test cricketThe academy also has Mumbai medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni as one of its mentors.There are at least 20 coaches associated with this venture and most of them have worked at the grassroots and junior level. Notable names include Pradeep Ingale, Parag Madkaikar, Subhash Ranjane and Prathamesh Salunkhe.The coaching on offer is for four categories - from 5-8 years, 8-13 years, 13 years and above and club and elite level cricketers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos