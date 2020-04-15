DDCA hits new low with all office bearers disbanded

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday plummeted to another low with the entire set of office bearers being disbanded.

DDCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma, through an interim order, said that joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda, directors Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal and Nitin Gupta be suspended from undertaking any administrative work.

DDCA now has no president or treasurer after Rajat Sharma and OP Sharma resigned from their respective posts. Rajat Sharma had quit citing relentless interference from some Apex Council members while OP Sharma, in line with the Lodha Recommendations, had to vacate the post following his re-election as Delhi MLA.

DDCA yet to pay coaches, support staff remuneration

A Delhi court had earlier ordered suspension of vice-president Rakesh Bansal and secretary Vinod Tihara while the joint secretary joined the list on Wednesday.

In his order, Justice Verma wrote, “I hereby direct that Mr. Rajan Manchanda, Mr. Apurv Jain, Mr. Alok Mittal and Mr. Nitin Gupta are not to perform any DDCA function till the time their Complaint/Disciplinary Enquiry against them (pending before me) attains finality and a Status Quo be maintained till then.”

The order continued: “The members mentioned are not to engage in any administerial work, financial work or in anyway be involved in any decision-making process for and on behalf of DDCA. Mr. Gautam Dutta shall continue to perform his functions as DDCA Standing Counsel at least till the time Complaints pending before me attain finality.”

The DDCA ombudsman had already ordered a forensic audit while a separate motion had been requested in Delhi High Court for appointment of an administrator. DDCA, in the past, has had two administrators – Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal and Justice (Retd) Vikaramajit Sen.