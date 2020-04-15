India qualifies for 2021 Women's World Cup

The Indian women's cricket team qualified for the 2021 ODI World Cup after a decision taken by the International Cricket Council technical committee on the three series in the ICC Women's Championship that did not take place in the competition window.

The committee decided that all the teams that were to participate in the three series but couldn't will share points.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ICC stated: “India and Pakistan share points after their series could not be played; points also split for the South Africa v Australia and Sri Lanka v New Zealand series cancelled due to COVID-19.”

Force Majeure event

With respect to the India vs Pakistan series, the ICC technical committee stated that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event, referring to unforeseen circumstances, after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

England, Australia and South Africa had already qualified for the tournament, while New Zealand being the host nation got a direct entry.

India became the fifth nation to qualify. The remaining three teams will be decided based on the qualifiers, scheduled later this year.

The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, in the window between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place.

Meanwhile, two other ICC Women’s Championship series have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa was to host Australia and Sri Lanka was to host New Zealand in the last round of matches.