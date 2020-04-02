ICC Women's T20 World Cup ranks top in fan engagement

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 recorded 1.1 billion video views — 5.4 billion viewing minutes in India alone — across International Cricket Council (ICC) digital channels.

It was one of the most-watched women’s sporting events in recent times, the ICC said in a release on Thursday.

The figure was 20 times more than the previous edition played in the West Indies two years ago, and 10 times more than the 50-over World Cup that happened in England in 2017.

The impressive trend continued with the broadcast of the final on International Women’s Day. India and Australia played in front of 86, 174 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As India appeared in its maiden T20 World Cup final, fans watched 1.78 billion viewing minutes of live match action on TV of that match. The figure is 59 times more than the final of the previous edition in 2018 between Australia and England, and comprised 35 per cent of the overall viewership for the tournament.

The release further added that the live average audience for the final in India was 9.02 million, higher than all matches of the 2018 edition. And the figure is 154 per cent higher than the second most viewed match in the competition – the tournament opener between Australia and India on February 21.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, “These quite outstanding broadcast and digital numbers demonstrate the power of women’s cricket to aggregate a huge global audience and engage fans. This undoubtedly consolidates our position as one of the leading women’s sports in the world and we want to build on the momentum from this event and create a long-term sustainable foundation for the game.”