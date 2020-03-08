India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final Live: Healy, Mooney off to confident start

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).



LIVE UPDATES

AUS 70/0 after eight overs: Healy skies the second ball from Rajeshwari, but it lands in no man's land. Never mind the last update, there are greater things happening out here. Two back-to-back sixes and they are huge and right off the middle of the bat! You can just push the ropes back again, she wouldn't mind...



AUS 54/0 after seven overs: Poonam Yadav engaged in a lengthy field-setting session with the skip; mind you, Yadav is the highest wicket-taker in this tournament, thus far. Will this be the turning point India is searching for?

Meanwhile, the fifty comes up for the host in the first ball of the over with a single. Five runs come from the over, as the Aussies do not look to take any additional risks.



Meanwhile, the fifty comes up for the host in the first ball of the over with a single. Five runs come from the over, as the Aussies do not look to take any additional risks.



AUS 49/0 after six overs: Ooh... that turned! So there is a hint of movement, alright. Healy has been taken by surprise by Rajeshwari. The Australian gloveswoman might be wondering how that ball missed the top of the off stump. The Aussies will be a bit cautious now. And quite right... just two runs come from this over.



AUS 47/0 after five overs: India needs to up its game in the fielding department. And vice-captain Smriti Mandhana sets an example, diving to her right to stop the ball from rolling over to the boundary this time. But the last two balls of the over have been slammed for two boundaries.



AUS 37/0 after four overs: Mooney has lifted the second ball of the over, over the covers. FOUR! Oh no! Rajeshwari spills another chance. Mooney hits the ball straight back at the bowler and she lets the opportunity slip.



AUS 32/0 after three overs: Harmanpreet has a long chat with Deepti before she returns to bowl her second. And there we have a much better line. Slower and a lot straighter... Mooney, a left-hander, will be much easier to bowl to for Deepti. The Aussie takes a single to take some time to settle down, passing the strike to Healy. A boundary down leg to end the over.



AUS 23/0 after two overs: Healy uses her front foot to club it away over the top of the bowler Shikha Pandey's head in the second ball of the over. The penultimate ball of the over, pitched short and wide of off, has been worked away as well. Healy is dealing in boundaries here.



AUS 14/0 after one over: Deepti Sharma to open the bowling for India. Alyssa Healy is on strike. Beth Mooney is at the non-striker's end.

And straightaway, Healy delivers a message to the Indian fans out there at the MCG, hammering Deepti for a four wide of long on! Oh no, we have another boundary... Past short third man! And well, we have a dropped catch too. This keeps getting worse. Healy heaves a sigh of relief as Shafali Verma drops a sitter a cover. FOUR, AGAIN! The last ball races away to the ropes too.



And straightaway, Healy delivers a message to the Indian fans out there at the MCG, hammering Deepti for a four wide of long on! Oh no, we have another boundary... Past short third man! And well, we have a dropped catch too. This keeps getting worse. Healy heaves a sigh of relief as Shafali Verma drops a sitter a cover. FOUR, AGAIN! The last ball races away to the ropes too.



PLAYING XI India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt

WHAT THEY SAID

Harmanpreet Kaur: My mom's sitting somewhere in the stands. It's a pressure game and we also wanted to bat first. We are quite confident while chasing. Hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We did some indoor practice. We want to treat this like any other game and give it our best shot.

Meg Lanning: We are going to have a bat, looks a good wicket. Crowd's amazing, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, it's been cut-throat, but we need to be at our best today. India are a great side. Hopefully it's a great game.



TOSS UPDATE: Meg Lanning wins toss, asks India to field.



Right then! Here we are at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, ready for the final game as the India Eves aim to bask in glory on International Women's Day.

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian women’s team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual winner Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India goes into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where it had beaten the four-time champion Australia in the tournament opener.

After the semifinal against England was washed out, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad advanced to its maiden summit clash, having finished first in Group A.

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India’s spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team’s success so far in the competition.

However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India is to win the cup.

The brittle middle-order too needs to deliver. And besides doing the right things on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the all-important game.

Australia, which had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, finds itself in familiar territory having made its sixth successive final in seven editions.

Australia knows how to win the big moments in high-pressure games, while India has been found wanting on that front. The visitor had capitulated to England in the 2017 ODI World Cup final and 2018 World T20 semifinal.

It may be a tad unfair on the teenager but the team will expect Shafali to provide another flying start and hope this time the experienced Mandhana too fires. There can’t be a bigger stage for Harmanpreet to be back amongst the runs and lead the team from the front.

If it was not for Shafali, India would have struggled to post competitive totals with the middle and lower-order doing precious little. The team did not cross the 150-run mark in the group stage but still managed to get over the line, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

Leggie Poonam Yadav has made a sensational comeback from a finger injury and is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets alongside Australia pacer Megan Schutt.

Pacer Shikhar Pandey too has been impressive, while left-arm spin duo of Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad has kept things tight.

It will be interesting to see how Australians play Poonam on Sunday as the leggie was all over them in the tournament opener.

More than 75,000 tickets have already been sold for the final and the figure could go as high as 90,000, unprecedented in women’s cricket.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, is backing itself to win in front of the home fans though a sizable number of Indian fans are expected at the iconic MCG.

Lead men’s team pacer Mitchell Starc will also be in attendance, rooting for the home team and wife Alyssa Healy after getting clearance to leave South Africa in the middle of the tour.

Australia’s campaign has been hit by injuries to pacer Tayla Vlaeminck at the start and star all-rounder Elysse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament before the semifinal against South Africa.

Despite the twin setbacks, Australia has stormed into yet another title clash.

Head-to-head



The overall head-to-head record favours Australia, with 13 wins in 19 games. However, India has won its last two World Cup games vs the host, beating it most recently in the opener of this edition of the tournament. Australia has been in the final six times and has a lot more crunch-match experience than India.

Record attendance?

Incidentally, the Australian men’s team has not won the T20 World Cup yet, with just one final appearance in six editions. Cricket Australia is also trying to draw a record audience to the MCG in a bid to popularise the sport and give women’s sport the spotlight it has come to deserve, especially since the final coincides with Women’s Day. The hashtag #FillTheMCG seeks to do just that. The current attendance record is 90,185, which was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in the USA.

What happens if there is a rain delay?



Unlike the semifinal, the final of the World Cup has provisions for a reserve day should rain not permit play at all. According to this, if the match does not finish on March 8, teams will come back the next day to play it out.

What happens if the scores are tied?



Memories of the now-defunct boundary countback rule are still fresh but this tournament has new provisions should the scores end up tied.

If a match is tied, a Super Over will be played. If this also ends in a tie, Super Overs will be played until there is a winner. Standard rules apply.

Remember, if a batter is dismissed in one Super Over, she is not permitted to return in the subsequent Super Over and bowlers cannot bowl two Super Overs in a row either. If extraordinary circumstances do not allow the completion of the Super Over after a tie in the final, joint winners will be declared.



How much does the winner get in prize money?



The prize money has received a 5x increase from 2018 to this year’s edition. The winner will now receive $1 million while the runner-up will take $500,000.

In an ICC meeting in October 2019, it was decided that the prize pot would see a 320 per cent increase. This means all 10 participating teams will earn more, in an effort to encourage the growth of the game in countries irrespective of ranking or result.

She has a highest score of 17 in the tournament so far but Smriti Mandhana looked on in the nets ahead of the #T20WorldCup final!

Is she saving her best for last?



Is she saving her best for last?#FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/YdUnhofSSx — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

Soon after, Cricket Australia also announced that it would match the prize money to ensure parity with the prize money that male players get should the national side win the World Cup.

When is the game?

India and Australia will clash for the title in Melbourne on March 8, which is also observed as International Women’s Day. The game will begin at 12.30 pm IST.

Are there any pre-match shows planned?



Yes, Australia had arrangements to have a Perry on and off the field to draw crowds for the tournament. Katy Perry will perform during the World Cup final, starting things off with a two-song bit with a longer concert to continue after the final. The Roar singer had taken the 2015 Super Bowl by storm with her performance and so this is right up her alley.

Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

SQUADS India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh. Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland.