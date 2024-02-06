MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has revealed that Rohit Sharma’s removal from captaincy meant to free him as a batter given that he did not have a great run in the past couple of seasons.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 15:28 IST , Cape Town - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Coach Mark Boucher.
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Coach Mark Boucher. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Coach Mark Boucher. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has revealed that Rohit Sharma’s removal from the team’s captaincy was a tough decision meant to free him as a batter given that he did not have a great run in the past couple of seasons.

The Reliance-owned franchise, in the most talked about one-way ‘all-cash trade’ in IPL history, bought back all-rounder Hardik Pandya after his successful two-year stint with Gujarat Titans. The team subsequently named him the skipper replacing Rohit, who led the side to five IPL titles.

“We saw a window to get Hardik back as a player,” Boucher told the South Africa-based podcast ‘Banter with The Boys’.

“We still want him (Rohit) as a player, absolutely because we know he has some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it, without the hype of being the captain,” he said.

“He probably hasn’t had the best couple of seasons with the bat but he has done well as captain and I just thought after speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought maybe this is an opportunity for him to step in for his last year or so,” the coach added.

While the hype around an Indian skipper will still be there, Boucher expects Rohit to operate more freely with the bat.

“He will still captain India so that hype is going to be there but when he steps into the IPL, maybe take that extra bit of pressure off him as captain and maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma...,” he hoped.

READ | IND vs SA Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal

“...playing with a nice smile on his face and spending time with a beautiful family that he has got, there’s no easy way to do it,” he said.

Boucher said Rohit’s busy schedule also puts pressure on the Indian captain.

“One thing I picked up with Roh (nickname) is that he is a fantastic guy and he has been captaining for ages and he has been doing well and not just for MI but for India as well, he walks into a place and there are cameras on him and he is so busy,” Boucher said.

Rohit enjoys a massive fan base on social media and Boucher urged fans to understand his removal was a cricketing decision.

“A lot of people don’t understand this in India and people get quite emotional about it...it is more of a cricketing decision that was made...it will bring the best out of Rohit as a person and a player and let him just go out there enjoy and score some good runs.” On Pandya’s return, Boucher said that the Baroda man has shown admirable leadership skills for Gujarat Titans in the past two editions.

“He is a Mumbai Indians boy and he won his first year as captain and came runner up in the second year, so there’s obviously some very good leadership skills,” he said.

Related Topics

Mumbai Indians /

Mark Boucher /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa 112/2 (28); Pretorious, Seletswane add 50 runs for 3rd wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
  4. Pegula parts ways with coach Witt
    Reuters
  5. Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between India and Kuwait on June 6
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter
    PTI
  2. AUS vs WI, 3rd ODI: Australia takes just 6.5 overs to destroy West Indies
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG: Keeping conundrum tops India’s questions as series gathers steam
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IND vs SA Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa 112/2 (28); Pretorious, Seletswane add 50 runs for 3rd wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alastair Cook: Desperate to fit in, Root losing balance and natural game in ‘Bazball’ era
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa 112/2 (28); Pretorious, Seletswane add 50 runs for 3rd wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
  4. Pegula parts ways with coach Witt
    Reuters
  5. Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between India and Kuwait on June 6
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment