Rohit Sharma: 'Be little smart and proactive while combating coronavirus'

India cricketer Rohit Sharma has expressed his concern over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and has called on countrymen to take all preventive measures to fight COVID-19.

In a video posted on his official Twitter and Facebook account, Rohit on Monday said that people need to be smart and proactive in their approach to tackle coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide.

“Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by all of us coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities,” said Rohit.

The governments across various states in the country have recommended people to follow social distancing apart from ordering closures of schools, malls, cinema halls in their bid to avoid gatherings

“It’s because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres,” said the Indian opener.

The 32-year-old also appreciated the efforts of the medical professionals across the world who have been putting their lives at risk while treating those infected with novel coronavirus.

“I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus,” said Rohit.

“Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe,” he added.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had also called on people to “stay safe and vigilant” amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Let’s stay strong and fight the COVID-19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone,” Kohli had tweeted last week.