Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024; Hardik Pandya to be vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has announced Rohit Sharma will lead India at the T20 World Cup in June.

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” Shah said during his speech while the renaming the SCA Stadium as the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Shah’s statement came with Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid and chairman of men’s national selection panel Ajit Agarkar in attendance at the function.

Minutes later, Shah told a select group of journalists that Rohit continues to remain “India’s captain in all the formats”.

He added that the decision had been made in consultation with the selectors before Rohit and Virat Kohli returned for the T20I series against Australia in January.

“Rohit was captaining (in the past and in other formats) and he came back for the Afghanistan series, which means we were going to let him continue forward,” Shah said.

“When Hardik was injured in the (ODI) World Cup, who else can we give the captaincy (to)?” Shah said.

“In the third T20I against Afghanistan, India were 22/4 and the way he took the team to 212/4, we can’t question much about him, right? He has the ability. As I said, we won ten games in the ODI World Cup. We didn’t win the final, but it’s part and parcel of the game. Whoever plays better, wins.”

Since India’s semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup in November 2022, Hardik Pandya has led India in a majority of T20Is. When Rohit was recalled for the T20I series at home against Afghanistan in January, it was the first indication of him and Virat Kohli set to feature in the 2024 edition.

Shah also confirmed that Hardik will be Rohit’s deputy at the T20 World Cup.