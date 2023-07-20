MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma gets to 2000 runs as Test opener during India vs West Indies

Rohit reached the landmark in his 40th innings as Test opener, becoming the 11th Indian to do so.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 21:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after he scored a century in the first Test.
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after he scored a century in the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after he scored a century in the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian captain Rohit Sharma got to 2000 runs as Test opener during his side’s second Test match against West Indies on Thursday.

Sharma reached the landmark in his 40th innings as a Test opener, becoming the second fastest Indian opener to reach 2000 runs, behind Virender Sehwag (39 innings).

In the process, he became the first Indian batter (10th overall) to get to 2000 runs in the World Test Championships.

LIVE BLOG - FOLLOW FOR ALL LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA vs WEST INDIES

Sunil Gavaskar leads the run tally for Indian Test openers with 9607 runs, with Sehwag second with 8207 runs.

Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to a rapid start after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 100th Test match between the two sides. The Indian captain also became the second opener to score 450 sixes in international cricket, after West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

The Indian opening duo had laid the foundation for India’s dominant innings-win against the Caribbean side in the first Test, with a 229-run partnership, with both openers scoring hundreds.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

