Rohit Sharma gets to 2000 runs as Test opener during India vs West Indies

Indian captain Rohit Sharma got to 2000 runs as Test opener during his side’s second Test match against West Indies on Thursday.

Sharma reached the landmark in his 40th innings as a Test opener, becoming the second fastest Indian opener to reach 2000 runs, behind Virender Sehwag (39 innings).

In the process, he became the first Indian batter (10th overall) to get to 2000 runs in the World Test Championships.

LIVE BLOG - FOLLOW FOR ALL LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA vs WEST INDIES

Sunil Gavaskar leads the run tally for Indian Test openers with 9607 runs, with Sehwag second with 8207 runs.

Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to a rapid start after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 100th Test match between the two sides. The Indian captain also became the second opener to score 450 sixes in international cricket, after West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

The Indian opening duo had laid the foundation for India’s dominant innings-win against the Caribbean side in the first Test, with a 229-run partnership, with both openers scoring hundreds.