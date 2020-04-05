Cricket Cricket Rohit reminded me of Inzamam in his early days: Yuvraj Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that opener Rohit Sharma reminded him of former Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in his early days. PTI New Delhi 05 April, 2020 14:22 IST Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma during a training session. - VIVEK BENDRE PTI New Delhi 05 April, 2020 14:22 IST Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has said that Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in his early days.The flamboyant India limited-overs vice-captain made his ODI debut in June 2007 while his maiden T20 game came during the World Cup later that year against England, where unfortunately Rohit didn’t get a chance to bat.Asked about his first impression of Rohit, Yuvraj said the swashbuckling batsman seemed like somebody who had a lot of time to play his strokes.On this day: MS Dhoni scored his first ODI century“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time,” Yuvraj Singh said during a YouTube chat show.“He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),” Yuvraj said. Current players should be seen and not heardInzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests and over 300 One-day Internationals, is known to remain calm under pressure situations. He captained Pakistan from 2003-07 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos