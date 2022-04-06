Ross Taylor retires: Five most memorable innings from the Kiwi legend's career

Ross Taylor was given an emotional send-off at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Monday.



After a remarkable career that will be recognised and remembered for its longevity and unwavering commitment to New Zealand, Taylor announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after playing his final and 450th international match against the Netherlands.





Here are some of his most memorable innings for the Black Caps across an illustrious career.







181* - 4th ODI vs Eng in 2018

Following back-to-back wins against host New Zealand, England led the series 2-1. The top-order-heavy English team controlled proceedings yet again, with centuries from Jonny Bairstow (138) and Joe Root (102) propelling the side to a competitive total of 335/9 after 50 overs.

In the chase, New Zealand fell apart as its openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, failed to open their accounts. Taylor, who came in at number four, placed New Zealand in a fighting position with an 84-run partnership with Williamson, followed by a 189-run stand with Latham. Taylor proceeded to single-handedly punish the visitor, scoring a career best 181*, the fourth-highest knock in a run chase, to help the Kiwis seal a win win and square the series 2-2.





131* - Group A match vs Pak in 2011 World Cup

Featuring in his second World Cup, Taylor brought all his might as he led New Zealand to a stunning victory over an in-form Pakistan in a league match at Pallekele in the 2011 edition.

Batting first, New Zealand batters were clueless against the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi, with the Kiwis reduced to 119 for four after 30 overs. However, Taylor rotated strike freely and quietly relieved pressure from one end, and once set, his bat spared none as he went on to score a brilliant unbeaten 131. Taylor forged crucial partnerships with lower-order batters to push New Zealand to a commanding position with 302 runs on the board off which 183 came in the final 20 overs. The New Zealand bowlers' combined efforts did the rest to keep Pakistan in check, taking the Black Caps to a 110-run win.

290 - 2nd Test vs Aus in 2015

Riding on David Warner's double century, Australia posted a mammoth total of 559 against New Zealand in the second Test of a three-match series in 2015 at Perth.

In dicey conditions, Taylor proved his worth yet again and played one of the finest knocks by a Kiwi batter against Australia. He versatile shotmaking abilities were on display as he took charge against a fiery bowling line-up comprising Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood. Taylor hit 43 boundaries, putting up a 265-run stand alongside captain Kane Williamson.

His 374-ball rearguard knock powered New Zealand to a narrow yet crucial 65-run lead and enabled it to salvage a hard-earned draw over its Trans-Tasman rival.





108* - 1st ODI vs Ind in 2020

After a 5-0 drubbing by India in the shortest format, the Kiwis were in serious trouble when Shreyas Iyer (103) and captain Virat Kohli (51) put India in the driver's seat in the first one-dayer, with late flourishes from KL Rahul (88*) leading the side to 347. In response, New Zealand got off to a good start with an 85-run partnership between its openers, but India gained advantage after two wickets fell in quick succession.

In a terrific counterattack, Taylor revealed a different side to the bowlers as he dealt in successive boundaries. Taylor remained unbeaten on 108 as he smashed 10 fours and four sixes, finding crucial allies in Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham as New Zealand rallied home in 49 overs in an extraordinary chase.

47* - Final WTC vs Ind in 2021

A long wait for an ICC trophy was put to rest by New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Taylor put his hand up when his team needed him the most against India in the summit clash.

Pace bowlers dominated the rain-affected final. Only 32 runs separated the two teams after their respective first-innings, but it was New Zealand's pacers who rose to the top after they held India to a paltry total of 170 runs in the second essay.

In their pursuit of 137 for the title, the Kiwis found themselves stuck in Ravichandran Ashwin's spin web, but it was the seasoned duo of skipper Williamson and Taylor who stood firm and kept their nerves in check. Taylor's tenacious 47 from 100 balls along with Williamson's fifty helped pull New Zealand through the finish line on a special Day 6 finish.

(Compiled by Mayank)