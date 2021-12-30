Ross Taylor will be missed - Tim Southee

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee says he will miss not having Ross Taylor around in the team after having played alongside the batter in the national team for the last 12 years.

“It will take some adjusting to look around and not see Ross as a player or have him in this side. That assurance of having a quality player around, and the runs he’s had and the job he’s done for this side over a long period of time has been amazing,” Southee said.

‘Quiet guy’

Southee said Taylor was a reserved person and liked to enjoy a drink after Test wins.

“He’s a quiet sort of guy and sorts of sits back and enjoys a good time, in sitting back and enjoying a wine or a drink after a Test win are moments he’ll cherish forever. He’s a great guy to have around the changing room. Like I said, he’s quite reserved, but he will be missed... It’ll take a bit of time for guys to look around and not see Ross sitting there.”

Southee revealed Taylor had informed him of his decision to retire just before Christmas.

“We did a bit of training in Hamilton pre-Christmas. He told me there. Anytime someone says that you're taken back a little bit, but he’s obviously made that decision. It’s been great to play alongside him for so long and he let me know just before Christmas. Like I said, it’s a strange feeling when you see guys come and go. Especially when guys have been around for a long time.”

The second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the second week of January, 2022, will be Taylor’s last Test.

