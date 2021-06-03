BCCI ethics officer finds Rupa Gurunath guilty of conflict of interest

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s ethics officer Justice DK Jain has found Rupa Gurunath - the president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association - guilty of conflict of interest and has asked the Board to take appropriate steps.

Following a plea by Sanjeev Gupta in November last year, Jain issued an order on Thursday stating that Rupa holds two positions - president of TNCA and one of the directors of India Cements, which runs the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

According to the order - a copy of which is in possession of Sportstar - Rupa "has at least indirect (if not direct) interest in CSKCL, which has entered into an agreement/ contract with the BCCI, thus, attracting one of the forms of conflict of interest”.

As per the order, Rupa, , the first woman president of a BCCI affiliated unit, has to relinquish one of the posts.

P.S. Raman - appearing on behalf of Rupa in the hearings - maintained that she is in no way related to CSKCL, but the ethics officer said in his order that the CSKCL is a subsidiary of the India Cements Limited - and its operates from same premises - and that it accounts to conflict, even if she does not hold any posts.