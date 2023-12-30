SA vs IND: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India, the South African cricket board announced on Saturday.
The 23-year-old fast bowler developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test, which finished on Thursday earlier this week.
The board hasn’t a named a replacement yet for Coetzee, who picked up one wicket during the first game in Centurion. There’s no timeline provided for the fast bowler’s recovery as of yet.
He’s the second South African after Temba Bavuma to be ruled out for the next Test.
South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs and has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test is scheduled to take place from January 3 in Cape Town.
