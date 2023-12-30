MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

The 23-year-old fast bowler developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test, which finished on Thursday earlier this week.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 11:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee in action.
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India, the South African cricket board announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fast bowler developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test, which finished on Thursday earlier this week.

The board hasn’t a named a replacement yet for Coetzee, who picked up one wicket during the first game in Centurion. There’s no timeline provided for the fast bowler’s recovery as of yet.

He’s the second South African after Temba Bavuma to be ruled out for the next Test.

South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs and has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test is scheduled to take place from January 3 in Cape Town.

Related Topics

Gerald Coetzee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND-W looks to level series vs AUS-W; Toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ruud makes fast start to season but Norway crashes at United Cup
    AFP
  4. Snake stops play at Australia tennis tournament
    AFP
  5. We’re waiting for final confirmation from AITA on player arrival for Davis Cup, says PTF chief
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB to take up Rizwan’s dismissal during Melbourne Test with ICC
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND-W looks to level series vs AUS-W; Toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ruud makes fast start to season but Norway crashes at United Cup
    AFP
  4. Snake stops play at Australia tennis tournament
    AFP
  5. We’re waiting for final confirmation from AITA on player arrival for Davis Cup, says PTF chief
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment