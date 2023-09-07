MagazineBuy Print

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Bavuma hits fighting fifty with SA five down

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Get all the updates, scorecard and commentary from the first ODI between South Africa and Australia in Bloemfontein on Thursday. 

Published : Sep 07, 2023 16:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Temba Bavuma of South Africa during the 1st ODI against Australia.
Temba Bavuma of South Africa during the 1st ODI against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Temba Bavuma of South Africa during the 1st ODI against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the first One-Day International at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

FOLLOW SA vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE SCORE HERE | SCORECARD

TOSS: Australia opts to bowl

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

South Africa and Australia begin the five-match ODI series at Bloemfontein after completing the three T20I that saw visitors whitewashing the home team 3-0.

This will be South Africa’s last ODI series ahead of the World Cup in India.

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The first ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
