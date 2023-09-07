South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Bavuma hits fighting fifty with SA five down

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the first One-Day International at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

TOSS: Australia opts to bowl

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

South Africa and Australia begin the five-match ODI series at Bloemfontein after completing the three T20I that saw visitors whitewashing the home team 3-0.

This will be South Africa’s last ODI series ahead of the World Cup in India.

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The first ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.