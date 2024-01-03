SA vs IND: Siraj registers maiden six-wicket haul during South Africa vs India 2nd Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj registered his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

He dismissed Kyle Verreynne for his sixth wicket and surpassed his previous best of 5/60 against West Indies at Port of Spain last year in July. Before Wednesday, Siraj had two five-wicket hauls in Tests. His first fifer (5/73) came against Australia in Brisbane in 2020-21.

Siraj sent South Africa’s top three packing as openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar fell inside the first six overs after the host elected to bat. The right-arm pacer then nabbed Tony de Zorzi in the 10th over to reduce the Proteas to 15 for four. The 29-year-old dented the middle and lower-middle order by accounting for the wickets of David Bedingham, Verreynne and Marco Jansen.