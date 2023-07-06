MagazineBuy Print

Buttler, Curran, Livingstone among nine leading England players to sign up for SA20 2024 season

England’s limited-overs captain Jos Buttler, the top run-scorer in last season’s inaugural competition, will return for a second campaign with Paarl Royals.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 16:56 IST , CAPE TOWN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Buttler was the top run-scorer in last season’s inaugural competition.
FILE PHOTO: Buttler was the top run-scorer in last season's inaugural competition. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Buttler was the top run-scorer in last season’s inaugural competition. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nine English players have so far confirmed they will be spending the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing sunshine of South Africa for the second season of the SA20 League, which starts in January 2024, officials confirmed on Thursday.

England’s limited-overs captain Jos Buttler, the top run-scorer in last season’s inaugural competition, will return for a second campaign with Paarl Royals, which shares the same owners as his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Australia’s BBL 13 to start on December 7 with Brisbane Heat-Melbourne Stars clash

Sam Curran, Liam Livingston and Tom Banton have all signed for Mumbai Indians Cape Town, but Jofra Archer will, at this stage, not return to the side for a second season as he battles with injury.

MI Cape Town will be captained once again by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and has also retained fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Moeen Ali will spend a second year with Joburg Super Kings, having also played for its sister IPL side from Chennai. He is joined by seamer Sam Cook.

Reece Topley will play for Durban Super Giants, while defending champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape has signed Dawid Malan and Liam Dawson.

The 2023 edition proved a huge success for Cricket South Africa in terms of commercial, broadcast and fan interest, and league commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said he expects the competition to “go from strength to strength over the next number of years”.

