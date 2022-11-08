Cricket

SA20 2023 League fixtures announced: MI Cape Town to face Paarl Royals in inaugural match on January 10; full schedule list

SA20 League 2023: Here is a look at the full schedule breakdown for the six-team, 33-match tournament which begins in Cape Town on January 10, 2023.

Team Sportstar
08 November, 2022 14:28 IST
08 November, 2022 14:28 IST
South Africa’s six-team SA20 league will begin in Cape Town on January 10, 2023.

South Africa’s six-team SA20 league will begin in Cape Town on January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: SA20

SA20 League 2023: Here is a look at the full schedule breakdown for the six-team, 33-match tournament which begins in Cape Town on January 10, 2023.

The schedule for the inaugural for South Africa’s six-team SA20 League was announced on Tuesday.

MI Cape Town will face Paarl Royals in the inaugural match of the 33-game tournament on January 10, 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings, Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the other teams in the tournament.

The league will have a break between January 25 and February 1 to accomodate South Africa’s rescheduled ODI series against England.

The final of the maiden edition will be held in Johannesburg on February 11, 2023.

FULL SCHEDULE

Where can you watch South Africa’s SA20 League?

The opening game, along with the remaining 32 matches, will all be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports will cover the tournament in India.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

IND vs ZIM Preview: Zimbabwe stands between India and semis

IPL auction: Three T20 World Cup stars who could trigger a bidding war

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us