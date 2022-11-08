SA20 2023 League fixtures announced: MI Cape Town to face Paarl Royals in inaugural match on January 10; full schedule list

The schedule for the inaugural for South Africa’s six-team SA20 League was announced on Tuesday.

MI Cape Town will face Paarl Royals in the inaugural match of the 33-game tournament on January 10, 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings, Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the other teams in the tournament.

The league will have a break between January 25 and February 1 to accomodate South Africa’s rescheduled ODI series against England.

The final of the maiden edition will be held in Johannesburg on February 11, 2023.

FULL SCHEDULE

Where can you watch South Africa’s SA20 League?

The opening game, along with the remaining 32 matches, will all be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports will cover the tournament in India.