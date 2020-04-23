Sachin Tendulkar not to celebrate his 47th birthday tonight

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is set to turn 47 on April 24, 2020. But, the cricket legend has decided not to celebrate this time around due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tendulkar has been actively spreading awareness. He has donated Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus patients and one month's ration for 5,000 Mumbaikars among other things.

In an interview with Sportstar, he said, "I won’t be celebrating my birthday this year. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it’s right time to celebrate anything."

Tendulkar hasn't gone out to meet friends or relatives since March 15.

"Every time the government wanted us to explain its directives, we have done that as well. I have been in talks with some of our business partners to spread the message about the prevailing situation to those in their organisations. Also, for the first time, I have been able to work with the medical fraternity. I spent around 45 minutes talking to them about my experiences," he added.