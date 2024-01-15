MagazineBuy Print

Tendulkar calls out his fake video, expresses concern about misuse of technology

The video shows Tendulkar talking about the merits of the application, saying he did not know that money making has become so easy and that his own daughter uses the platform.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 14:45 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday dismissed as “fake” the video in which he is seen promoting a gaming application that lures users for easy money.

The video shows Tendulkar talking about the merits of the application, saying he did not know that money making has become so easy and that his own daughter uses the platform.

Tendulkar, one of the best cricketers to have graced the game of cricket, posted the video along with a message in which he expressed concern about misuse of technology.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers,” Tendulkar, 50, posted on social media platform X.

The voice used in the video matches Tendulkar’s.

“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” he wrote further.

Related Topics

Sachin Tendulkar

