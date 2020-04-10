Cricket Cricket Tendulkar donates one month ration for 5000 people in Mumbai Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people in Mumbai for a month through NGO Apnalaya. PTI Mumbai 10 April, 2020 18:36 IST Sachin Tendulkar has appreciated that work done by Apnalaya in helping the people in need. - Prashant Nakwe PTI Mumbai 10 April, 2020 18:36 IST Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month in Shivaji Nagar and Govandi area of Mumbai through Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation. The NGO on Friday thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy.“Thankyou,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month.“There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below!,” Apnalaya tweeted from its official handle.To which, Tendulkar replied, “My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.” My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work. https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos