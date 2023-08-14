MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling

The 38-year-old Senanayake, who played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016, has been accused of trying to fix games during the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 16:05 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake during an ODI against England.
FILE PHOTO: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake during an ODI against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake during an ODI against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Sri Lanka international cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, who has been charged with fixing matches, was on Monday banned from travelling overseas by a local court.

The 38-year-old Senanayake, who played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016, has been accused of trying to fix games during the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

Former England bowler Steven Finn retires after injury battle

He allegedly enticed two players to fix games over telephone.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban on Senanayake, which will be effective for a three-month period.

The court order was obtained by the Attorney General’s Department.

The court was told that the Attorney General’s Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sachithra Senanayake /

Lanka Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden happy for centre-back Ilestedt to be leading its scoring
    Reuters
  2. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling
    PTI
  3. New Real Madrid recruit Guler undergoes knee surgery
    AFP
  4. WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek goes past Caroline Wozniacki in all-time list of most weeks spent as World No. 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC increases men’s Champions League prize money by 200 percent; introduces Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling
    PTI
  2. England bowler Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket
    AP
  3. VIDEO: India must work on batting depth, says Dravid after T20I series loss to West Indies
    Reuters
  4. IND vs WI: I took my time and couldn’t capitalise during back-10, admits Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  5. Ind vs WI, 5th T20I: King, Shepherd guide West Indies to T20 series win over India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden happy for centre-back Ilestedt to be leading its scoring
    Reuters
  2. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling
    PTI
  3. New Real Madrid recruit Guler undergoes knee surgery
    AFP
  4. WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek goes past Caroline Wozniacki in all-time list of most weeks spent as World No. 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC increases men’s Champions League prize money by 200 percent; introduces Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment