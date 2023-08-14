Former Sri Lanka international cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, who has been charged with fixing matches, was on Monday banned from travelling overseas by a local court.
The 38-year-old Senanayake, who played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016, has been accused of trying to fix games during the 2020 Lanka Premier League.
Former England bowler Steven Finn retires after injury battle
He allegedly enticed two players to fix games over telephone.
The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban on Senanayake, which will be effective for a three-month period.
The court order was obtained by the Attorney General’s Department.
The court was told that the Attorney General’s Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden happy for centre-back Ilestedt to be leading its scoring
- Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling
- New Real Madrid recruit Guler undergoes knee surgery
- WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek goes past Caroline Wozniacki in all-time list of most weeks spent as World No. 1
- AFC increases men’s Champions League prize money by 200 percent; introduces Women’s Champions League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE