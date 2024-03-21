MagazineBuy Print

Former Pakistan captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

Ahmed played 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 12:30 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The most stylish and elegant stroke player among the Pakistan cricket stars who toured India in 1961 was undoubtedly Saeed Ahmed. In the Test series he totalled 460 runs with an average of 51.11 with a tour average of 44.94 having made 764 runs in 19 innings.
The most stylish and elegant stroke player among the Pakistan cricket stars who toured India in 1961 was undoubtedly Saeed Ahmed. In the Test series he totalled 460 runs with an average of 51.11 with a tour average of 44.94 having made 764 runs in 19 innings.
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Saeed Ahmed, the former Pakistan Test captain and a dashing batter of his time, passed away here after leading a largely reclusive life away from cricket since his retirement. He was 86.

Ahmed played 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Ahmed made his Test debut against the West Indies during the famous drawn Bridgetown Test in 1958 when he was 20 and played his last Test for Pakistan in Melbourne against Australia during the 1972-73 tour.

However, his Pakistan career had an undignified end during that tour.

The Pakistan board believed that Ahmed faked a back injury to avoid playing against Dennis Lillee on a green top at Sydney after his altercation with the pacer in that Melbourne Test.

Ahmed was subsequently recalled from the tour on disciplinary grounds and he was never selected for Pakistan again.

Also read | PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role

But before that Ahmed was known for his elegance, particularly those drives down the ground, and penchant for big scores.

In his debut Test against the Windies, Saeed featured in a 150-plus runs partnership with Hanif Muhammad, who made his historic 337 in the second innings to help Pakistan walk away with a draw.

Muhammad batted for 970 minutes during that knock, while Ahmed made a resolute 65.

He was Pakistan’s sixth Test captain and replaced Muhammad as skipper of the side during England’s tour of Pakistan in 1969. He only led Pakistan for three Tests and all were drawn.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqv said: “The entire cricketing fraternity is saddened over the demise of one of our former Test captains. We are conveying our deep condolences to the family of Saeed Ahmed.

“He served Pakistan with all his heart and the PCB honours his record and services for the Test team.” Saeed’s half-brother, Younus Ahmed, also played four Tests for Pakistan. He was called up by Imran Khan to the 1987 tour of India and played in a Test.

Related Topics

Pakistan

