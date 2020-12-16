Mumbai Cricket Association appoints Salil Ankola as chief selector of senior team

Former India cricketer Salil Ankola returned to cricketing fold after long as he was named the chairman of the senior selection committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) comprising Lalchand Rajput, Rajeev Kulkarni and Samir Dighe chose Ankola as the chairman, while the members of the selection committee are Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni.

READ: BCCI AGM to be held in Ahmedabad on December 24

The 52-year-old Ankola featured in a lone Test and 20 ODIs for India, apart from playing 54 first-class and 75 List A matches. Even he though he was a consistent performer at the domestic stage and was part of the India squad for the 1996 World Cup, Ankola has retired at the age of 28 to pursue a career as an actor. He appeared in TV serials and several films.

The MCA, in a statement, said that the coach will be appointed soon for the domestic season, which starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - scheduled to begin from January 10.