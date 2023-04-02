Former India cricketer Salim Durani passes away aged 88

Former India cricketer Salim Durani breathed his last Sunday morning at his Jamnagar house due to age-related ailments, confirmed his family sources. He was 88.

Durani played 29 Tests for India and took 75 wickets, with the best bowling figure of 10 for 177. With the bat in hand, he scored 1202 runs with the highest score of 104 against West Indies.

The former all-rounder was famous for his heroic performance in India’s series victory against England in 1961-62. He scalped eight and ten wickets in the Kolkata and Chennai Tests to guide India to a 2-0 series victory.

Born to Afghan parents with a Pathani lineage, Durani entertained the fans right from his first Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat and bowled with a lot of cunning.

Dropped for four seasons from 1967 to 1970, Durani was recalled to the Indian team for the 1971 tour of the West Indies, where he was chiefly instrumental in India’s historic first series win there. He did not disappoint when skipper Ajit Wadekar tossed the ball to him; he dismissed left-handers Garry Sobers and Clive Lloyd, and India notched up a win in the Port of Spain Test and the series itself.

In domestic cricket, Durani played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.