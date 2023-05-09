Cricket

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings wrote, “Last October I had a bit of a reality check, two operations to remove skin cancer off my chest put cricket on the back burner for a little while and into perspective.”

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 18:12 IST
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 18:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: English cricket Sam Billings in action.

FILE PHOTO: English cricket Sam Billings in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sam Billings wrote, “Last October I had a bit of a reality check, two operations to remove skin cancer off my chest put cricket on the back burner for a little while and into perspective.”

English cricketer, Sam Billings took to Twitter to announce that he was suffering from skin cancer.

He wrote, “Last October I had a bit of a reality check, two operations to remove skin cancer off my chest put cricket on the back burner for a little while and into perspective.”

He also urged everyone to do more to protect themselves from the sun. “We all are pretty blase when it comes to putting suncream on but it really has to change. As cricketers we’re exposed to the sun so much and we can all be more diligent. Cases have doubled over the last 20 years and will continue to double again over the next 20 years,” he added.

The 31-year-old from Kent has played in 68 international matches for England. He scored 702 in 28 ODIs, 478 in 37 T20Is and 68 runs in three innings in Tests.

