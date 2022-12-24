IPL 2023: ‘Excited’ Sam Curran ‘didn’t sleep’ before earning Rs 18.50 crore Punjab Kings deal

England pacer Sam Curran is on top of the world. He became the most expensive buy ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 18.50 crore on Friday at the mini-auction. This will also mark his return to Punjab Kings where he made his IPL debut in 2019.

In his first reaction, an overwhelmed Curran said he “never had any expectations to receive that” deal.

“I did not sleep much last night, was a bit excited, and also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that,” said Curran on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’.

Curran, the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup in Australia with 13 wickets, will join his England teammates Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow at Punjab Kings.

Talking about his return to the Punjab franchise, the 24-year-old paceman said, “Going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I made my debut four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English teammates as well.”

Having enjoyed a successful World Cup with England, Curran now hopes to justify his high price tag in IPL 2023.

“I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar teammates who’ll help me. And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I’ve come off a fantastic world cup. And yeah, it’s amazing, I’m just incredibly excited it’s just a few months away till I will be coming to India,” he signed-off.