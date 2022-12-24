Cricket

IPL 2023: CSK CEO Viswanathan excited to get Stokes, opens up on captaincy

CSK is currently without a designated captain since MS Dhoni stepped down last season. Dhoni, however, had to take over the role from Ravindra Jadeja mid-season due to poor show by the franchise.

Team Sportstar
24 December, 2022 10:28 IST
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Chennai Super Kings secured the service of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who fetched a whopping Rs 16.25 crore deal in the IPL mini auction from the four-time champion. Stokes is the third costliest buy for IPL 2023.

After the auction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on MS Dhoni’s reaction to buying Stokes and captaincy.

Talking about the inclusion of Stokes, Viswanathan said, “Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an all-rounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes.”

Talking about the leadership role, he said, “Captaincy option is there but it is a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go. CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well,” he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni despite giving up on captaincy before the IPL 2022 began had to take over the role mid-season due to Ravindra Jadeja’s inability to adapt to the position. CSK last season finished second from the bottom with four wins and ten losses.

