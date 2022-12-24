Chennai Super Kings secured the service of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who fetched a whopping Rs 16.25 crore deal in the IPL mini auction from the four-time champion. Stokes is the third costliest buy for IPL 2023.

After the auction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on MS Dhoni’s reaction to buying Stokes and captaincy.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2023: Curran, Green, Stokes record expensive bids as franchises splurge on overseas players

Talking about the inclusion of Stokes, Viswanathan said, “Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an all-rounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes.”

Talking about the leadership role, he said, “Captaincy option is there but it is a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go. CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well,” he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | CSK Squad IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings buys Stokes, Rahane, Jamieson in IPL Auction 2023

Dhoni despite giving up on captaincy before the IPL 2022 began had to take over the role mid-season due to Ravindra Jadeja’s inability to adapt to the position. CSK last season finished second from the bottom with four wins and ten losses.