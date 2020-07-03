Cricket Cricket Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to resume training England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week's first Test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19. Reuters Southampton 03 July, 2020 20:49 IST England all-rounder Sam Curran - Getty Images Reuters Southampton 03 July, 2020 20:49 IST England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week's first Test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.Curran was self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after feeling unwell and undergoing a test. “The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl,” a statement said.“He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor.”The 22-year-old Curran, along with the rest of the team and management, will have another test on Sunday.READ: Unwell Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 testThe ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos