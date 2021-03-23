Shafali Verma regains top spot in ICC T20 rankings

Indian batter Shafali Verma rose a rung to reclaim the top spot in the ICC women’s T20 rankings, riding on her fine performances in the ongoing series against South Africa at home.

The 17-year-old grabbed the top spot for the first time since helping her side reach the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup last year. She leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney after scoring 23 and 47 during the ongoing T20 series against South Africa.

The Indian team, however, conceded a decisive 2-0 lead to the visitor in the three-match series.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee is another one to gain in the rankings even though the big-hitting opener lost her top spot in the ODI rankings within a week of replacing England’s Tammy Beaumont, the ICC said in a statement. Lee has gained three slots to reach 11th position among T20I batters after a match-winning 70 helped South Africa to a winning 2-0 lead.

Laura Wolvaardt rose five places to 24th after guiding her team to victory with an unbeaten 53 in the second match, while captain Sune Luus (up five places to 38th) and Nadine de Klerk (up three places to 74th) are the other South Africans to advance in the batting list.

For India, Deepti Sharma moved up four places to 40th and teenager Richa Ghosh jumped 59 places to 85th among batters. Young all-rounder Harleen Deol progressed in both lists, up 262 places to 99th among batters and up 76 places to 146th among bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad advanced from 34th to 25th. There have also been some notable changes in the ODI rankings. In the rankings for Tests, India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to eighth after an unbeaten 79 while Priya Punia moved up five places to 53rd. Gayakwad is up eight places to 38th among bowlers.

The 4-1 series win saw South Africa overtake England to second position in the ODI team rankings while India remains fourth.